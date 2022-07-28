Two children ejected during vehicle crash in Gorman

Two children were transported to the hospital on Thursday after they were reportedly ejected from their vehicle during a crash in Gorman.

The collision was first reported at approximately 11:55 a.m. on Highway 138, near Liebre Ranch Road, according to officials at the L.A. County Fire Department.

“The initial call was a traffic collision,” said Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department. “Two patients were transported.”

According to officials with California Highway Patrol, the children’s vehicle had rolled several times, but one of the children appeared to be “OK.” The other was unconscious.

Ultimately, both were taken by helicopter to a trauma unit in Northridge.

As of the publication of this story, the cause of the crash was not immediately known nor were the statuses of either child who was injured.

The CHP computer-aided dispatch system indicated that the crash involved a single vehicle. No other injuries were reported as of the publication of this story, according to Sanchez.