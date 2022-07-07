Two transported to Henry Mayo after rollover in Sand Canyon

The driver and passenger of a silver Hyundai sedan that went over the side of an embankment Wednesday night in Sand Canyon were transported to the hospital, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Units were dispatched at 11:07 p.m. to Sand Canyon Road and Santa Clara Truck Trail for a call about a vehicle on its side, said Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for L.A. County Fire, and they arrived on the scene about nine minutes later.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office, the Hyundai had veered over the side of an embankment and rolled.

“Driver was airlifted to Henry Mayo (Newhall Hospital) with major injuries,” Greengard said in a message to The Signal. “This was a solo traffic collision.”

Medical transport arrives on the scene to airlift one of two people involved in a vehicle rollover Wednesday night in Sand Canyon to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Oscar Sol/The Signal

Sanchez said the passenger was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Neither Greengard nor Sanchez could report on the nature of the injuries or the cause of the rollover.

First responders look after one of the two people involved in a vehicle rollover Wednesday night in Sand Canyon. Oscar Sol/The Signal