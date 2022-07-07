Two transported to Henry Mayo after rollover in Sand Canyon

A silver Hyundai sedan rests at the bottom of an embankment after rolling over the side Wednesday night in Sand Canyon. Oscar Sol/The Signal
The driver and passenger of a silver Hyundai sedan that went over the side of an embankment Wednesday night in Sand Canyon were transported to the hospital, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

Units were dispatched at 11:07 p.m. to Sand Canyon Road and Santa Clara Truck Trail for a call about a vehicle on its side, said Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for L.A. County Fire, and they arrived on the scene about nine minutes later. 

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office, the Hyundai had veered over the side of an embankment and rolled. 

“Driver was airlifted to Henry Mayo (Newhall Hospital) with major injuries,” Greengard said in a message to The Signal. “This was a solo traffic collision.” 

Medical transport arrives on the scene to airlift one of two people involved in a vehicle rollover Wednesday night in Sand Canyon to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Oscar Sol/The Signal

Sanchez said the passenger was transported to the hospital by ambulance. 

Neither Greengard nor Sanchez could report on the nature of the injuries or the cause of the rollover.

First responders look after one of the two people involved in a vehicle rollover Wednesday night in Sand Canyon. Oscar Sol/The Signal
First responders work to help two people involved in a vehicle rollover Wednesday night in Sand Canyon. Oscar Sol/The Signal

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected]

