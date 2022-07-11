Ulta Beauty hit with another theft

The Ulta Beauty store at the 24000 block of Magic Mountain Parkway was reportedly stolen from once again at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Sgt. Elizondo, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Elizondo said it is unknown, at the time of this publication, how much the suspect allegedly stole and law enforcement cannot, at this time, determine it to be petty or grand theft.

No one at this time has been detained in connection with this incident.

This is not the first time this specific store has been victimized. In the past two years multiple reports of theft have occurred at this location, once being reportedly hit three times in 24 hours in December of last year.

A description of the suspect or further details regarding this incident was not provided by law enforcement officials. Elizondo said the investigation is ongoing.