Wells Fargo robbery now being handled by Major Crimes Bureau

New details have emerged regarding the armed robbery of a Wells Fargo on Saturday, in which two suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Two men, one armed with a handgun, held up an ATM worker who was either loading or unloading deposit boxes into a Wells Fargo ATM at the 24000 block of Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia at about 8 p.m., according to Lt. Barclay with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Initial reports were unclear whether it was a worker or a customer who was robbed, but it since has been confirmed that it was not a customer.

The crime is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau, which is responsible for “conducting investigations and providing investigative services to the Sheriff’s Department, and to other agencies countywide.”

The MCB specializes in investigations related to organized crime, terrorist groups, cargo theft, gaming, morals, fugitives, mobile and static surveillance, bank robberies, and other major crimes.

The incident is still under investigation and remains unsolved.