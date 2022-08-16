Agua Dulce woman arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies

A woman was arrested in Canyon Country on Saturday on suspicion of multiple felonies, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the station, the 40-year-old Agua Dulce resident was arrested on the 18500 block of Soledad Canyon Road on suspicion of two charges of forgery, two charges of identity theft, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The woman remains in custody, as of the time of this publication, pending a scheduled court date.