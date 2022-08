A rope rescue on Sierra Highway was initiated Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fire Department officials.

Fire Department officials said they received a call from a group of hikers in regards to abandoned vehicles.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered three abandoned vehicles on the 13800 block of Sierra Highway, between Santa Clarita and Agua Dulce. The vehicles reportedly had been there for quite a while.

The scene was cleared at 1:58 p.m.