Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms and narcotics

A Canyon Country resident was arrested as a convicted felon in possession of firearms and narcotics on Tuesday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station, in an e-mail to The Signal, “SCV deputies with the Crime Impact Team served a search warrant in the 18000 block of Grace Lane in Canyon Country.”

Multiple firearms were seized, including a U.S. carbine rifle and a 9mm ghost gun, along with nearly a pound of methamphetamine, according to Jensen.

The 41-year-old man was arrested and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on multiple narcotics and weapons charges.

As of Wednesday, he remains in custody and is being held in lieu of $80,000 bail.