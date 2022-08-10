Castaic man arrested on suspicion of assaulting brothers 

A Castaic man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting two brothers, one after the other, with a deadly weapon, and felony vandalism, according to law enforcement.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to Victoria Road and Green Hill Drive in Castaic regarding reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they walked toward a man matching the suspect description and detained him pending investigation, she added.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that a man parked on Victoria Lane when the suspect approached him and started a verbal altercation. The suspect then approached the victim in his vehicle and began to physically assault the victim, wrote Arriaga in an email.

During the assault, the suspect brandished a pocketknife and attempted to stab the victim, but he was unsuccessful, Arriaga said. As the victim tried to drive away, the suspect hit the victim’s vehicle and caused damage to it, according to Arriaga.

The victim was able to flee from the suspect without injuries, she added.

A short period later, the victim’s brother arrived to locate his brother or the suspect. While parked in the area of Victor Road and Green Hill Drive, the suspect approached the brother, according to Arriaga.

The suspect brandished a firearm at the brother, but deputies were then able to detain the suspect, she said.

The suspect was positively identified as the suspect by the victims, and he was arrested on suspicion of two charges of assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism, wrote Arriaga in an email.

The suspect was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and later released on bond.