City Council candidate list finalized

The slate of candidates set to run this November for three seats on the Santa Clarita City Council has been finalized after the deadline to file passed on Friday.

As of Monday afternoon, a total of nine candidates are slated to run — three incumbents and six challengers. Bill Miranda, Marsha McLean and Laurene Weste are each seeking re-election.

The six challengers who will seek to unseat them are Kody Amour, Denise Lite, David Barlavi, Douglas Fraser, Jeffrey Malick and Selina Thomas.

Following the November 2022 election, the City Council will transition from at-large voting — or voting for City Council members as a whole across the city of Santa Clarita — to by-district voting, meaning voters will decide on candidates who live in their specific district and will represent their immediate community.

Council members will continue to serve staggered four-year terms, and the three district seats will be up for election once again in November 2026 and in a by-district fashion.

According to the agreement that was reached earlier this year between the city and the group of litigants who sued to force the change in voting system, the five districts’ boundaries will be determined before the 2024 election.