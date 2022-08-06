City to host document-shredding event Aug. 20

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre’s lower parking lot, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.

Residents are invited to bring up to five boxes of documents for shredding during the drive-thru event. This event assists participants with the secure destruction of documents that may contain sensitive information. In addition, this allows the shredded paper to be recycled since it will be collected in large quantities. In contrast, paper shredded at home cannot be recycled and should be placed in a curbside trash container.

Residents are asked to place any bags or boxes of documents in the rear of their vehicles or in the back seat. City staff and volunteers will promptly remove documents from the vehicle and safely deliver them to a mobile shred truck for onsite shredding. Items including paper clips, staples and binder clips do not need to be removed.

Sheet protectors, three-ring binders and hanging file folders will not be accepted for disposal.

For questions or concerns, residents may contact the city’s Environmental Services team by calling 661-286-4098 or by email at [email protected]. For more information about upcoming green events and programs, visit GreenSantaClarita.com.