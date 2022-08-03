Count continues in Gascón recall petition

An agenda item for the Board of Supervisors to possibly discuss and/or order a recall election for L.A. County District George Gascón was postponed on Tuesday as the counting of the signatures remains ongoing.

According to county officials, despite the petition’s presence on the agenda for the Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors, the motion was “referred back,” meaning that the Office of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk pulled back the motion.

There was no vote or discussion because the RRCC, according to officials, is still attempting to verify the hundreds of thousands of signatures that were submitted to remove the county’s top prosecutor.

The petition was originally submitted in July, with Recall George Gascón campaign officials using a moving truck to drop their whole petition off at the RRCC’s office in Norwalk.

For the last handful of weeks, the RRCC has been using a number of employees to verify certain aspects of each of the 717,000 signatures that were originally submitted, including ensuring the person is in fact a registered voter, that the signed address is the same as the one on their voter registration, and that the registered voter did not sign the petition more than once, among other criteria.

On July 14, the Registrar’s Office announced it had completed the random sample of 5% of the total number of signatures, or 31,179 signatures, and concluded that enough were valid and they could now begin the process of fully checking the remaining signatures.

The Registrar’s Office has until Aug. 17 to determine whether the petition has enough signatures to cause a special election against Gascón. If the total number of valid signatures dips below the required number of 566,857, then the petitioners will have 21 days from the certification of insufficiency to examine what signatures were disqualified and why.