Deputies arrest man on suspicion of vandalizing hotel

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of vandalizing a hotel in Stevenson Ranch and causing more than $700 in damage, according to station officials.

Deputies responded to the 25200 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch regarding a possible trespassing incident, Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, wrote in an email. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man entered a hotel at approximately 9:20 p.m. and began screaming at hotel guests.

A hotel employee said the man had been told to leave the premises a few times before, Arriaga added. Then the man was observed breaking items within the business center amounting to approximately more than $700 in damage.

The man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and trespassing, according to Arriaga. He was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody as of Monday afternoon.

The man’s bail was set at $20,000, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department booking logs.