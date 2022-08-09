Deputies arrest Valencia man on suspicion of domestic violence

A Valencia man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and domestic violence on Thursday after reports of a woman screaming for help in Canyon Country, according to law enforcement.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 21500 block of Golden Triangle Road in Canyon Country in regards to a woman screaming for help, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.

Once on the scene, deputies learned the woman and her boyfriend had an argument, which then resulted in the boyfriend pushing the woman, wrote Arriaga in an email.

The woman proceeded to leave the location with the suspect in his vehicle, only to exit the vehicle at the intersection of McBean Parkway and Decoro Drive in Valencia. As the woman exited the vehicle, the man kicked her and grabbed her phone as she attempted to call for law enforcement personnel, according to Arriaga.

Deputies searched for the suspect and were able to make contact with the man from a cell phone number given to law enforcement.

Deputies arranged to meet with the suspect on the 23400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. He was then arrested on suspicion of robbery, domestic violence and preventing a victim from dialing 911, Arriaga wrote in an email.

He was booked in the SCV Sheriff’s Station and he was later released on bond.