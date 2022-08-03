Deputies: Knife-wielding man arrested for assault, making criminal threats

Signal File Photo.
A man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he attempted to charge another man with a knife and threatened him.  

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stems from deputies responding to a reported assault with a deadly weapon on the 17100 block of Sierra Highway.  

“It was reported a male Hispanic adult approached the victim with a black knife,” said Arriaga. “Upon arrival, deputies learned during a verbal argument between the victim and suspect, the suspect brandished a pocket knife and ran towards the victim while making verbal threats.” 

The victim entered his yard in order to create a barrier between he and the suspect, according to Arriaga, but the suspect continued to make verbal threats while walking away, causing fear in the victim. 

“Deputies detained a male matching the suspect description on the 17500 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, later confirmed to be the suspect,” said Arriaga. “He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.” 

The man was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of Tuesday.  

