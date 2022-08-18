Deputies: Over 500 Fentanyl pills, meth found in huge drug bust

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station took down a major drug dealer in the area on Tuesday, finding 575 Fentanyl pills and two pounds of meth in a multi-location search, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Arriaga wrote that the Juvenile Intervention team had received information about a major narcotics dealer, who was later identified as 40-year-old Orlando Espitia of Newhall. The search warrant was carried out at the suspect’s residence on the 20900 block of Costa Brava Road and at a storage unit on the 28600 block of Oaks Springs Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

The drugs were reportedly hidden and found in electronic equipment. Espitia was arrested on suspicion of several narcotics charges, including possession of a controlled substance for sales, and remains in custody at the SCV Sheriff’s Station as of the publication of this story.