Deputy-involved fight results in medical-evaluation for suspect

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A deputy-involved fight in Castaic on Wednesday resulted in one man having to be medically evaluated by personnel before being booked, according to law enforcement officials.  

The fight occurred shortly after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Ridge Route Road and Castaic Road.  

“Deputies with the Summer Team were patrolling Castaic when they observed a (man) staggering in the roadway while holding an alcoholic beverage,” said Arriaga. “When deputies attempted to detain the male, he resisted, leading to a brief struggle.” 

Assisting units arrived on the scene and reportedly then helped to successfully detain the suspect.  

“He was arrested for being drunk in public and resisting arrest,” said Arriaga. “As a precaution, the male, later identified as (33-year-old male) was medically evaluated by medical personnel and then booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at this time.” 

Deputies did not sustain injuries from the incident. 

