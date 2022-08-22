Firefighters find smoke, but no fire

Firefighters responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from the Santa Clarita Athletic Club in Newhall at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, but could not locate the source of it, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Ed Pickett with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We got a report at the Sports Fitness Center at 1:47 a.m.for a commercial structure fire [and] we got a smoke alarm coming from the same location,” said Pickett. “They had smoke in the area but they never found the source of it.”

Pickett said there were no injuries and that the extent of the damage to the building is unknown at the time of this publication. The cause of the smoke is also unknown, at the time of this publication.