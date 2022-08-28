Firefighters respond to vehicle fire on Interstate 5

Firefighters knocked down a vehicle fire on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Calgrove Boulevard Sunday afternoon, resulting in about an hour’s worth of traffic delay, according to fire officials.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call regarding a white pickup truck that caught fire at approximately 3:56 p.m. There were also reports of children in the back seat of the pickup, according to Fire Department Supervisor Flores.

The vehicle fire was promptly knocked down at approximately 4:15 p.m., added Flores. There were no reports of injuries or transport.