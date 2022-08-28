Firefighters respond to vehicle fire on Interstate 5

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Firefighters knocked down a vehicle fire on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Calgrove Boulevard Sunday afternoon, resulting in about an hour’s worth of traffic delay, according to fire officials. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call regarding a white pickup truck that caught fire at approximately 3:56 p.m. There were also reports of children in the back seat of the pickup, according to Fire Department Supervisor Flores. 

The vehicle fire was promptly knocked down at approximately 4:15 p.m., added Flores. There were no reports of injuries or transport.  

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera loves stories in all shapes and forms. New to the Santa Clarita Valley, he's ready to write stories about SCV's community. Have a story to share? Contact Jose at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS