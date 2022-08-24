Kohl’s in Valencia has power problems

Patrons of Kohl’s in Valencia Crossroads might have been surprised Wednesday afternoon after the business closed for the day due to power issues. 

“We apologize for the inconvenience due to power issues,” read a note posted on Kohl’s front doors. “We are currently closed until further notice.” 

According to Ben Gallagher, SoCal Edison spokesman, they received a call for service earlier in the day regarding Kohl’s electrical issues. Kohl’s had partial lighting and lost some of their power, he added.  

There were no other reports of nearby businesses losing power or of a power outage, according to Gallagher.  

SoCal Edison sent out workers to troubleshoot for the business at approximately 3 p.m., Gallagher added. 

