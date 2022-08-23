Man arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, causing injury

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in Castaic on Monday night, according to Newhall California Highway Patrol officials.

The man, a Bakersfield resident, was driving at unsafe speeds and had crashed into another vehicle on the 3100 block of The Old Road, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall California Highway Patrol office.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived on the scene at 10:30, according to Giovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Fire Department.

The crash resulted in a total of three vehicles being involved.

Two sets of injuries were reported, one being the suspect’s passenger.

One patient was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to Sanchez.

“Through investigation, it was determined the suspect was under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for felony charges of a DUI due to the suspect’s passenger’s injuries,” said Greengard.

The arrest occurred just after midnight Tuesday morning.