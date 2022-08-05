Man arrested on suspicion of possession of meth, Billy club

Law enforcement officials arrested a Santa Clarita man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, a Billy club and other possible crimes after conducting a traffic stop on Monday.

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy with the Juvenile Intervention Team was patrolling Placerita Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Newhall when he observed a vehicle with an expired registration, according to Natalie Arriaga, deputy and spokeswoman for the station.

According to the report, the deputy spoke with the 55-year-old driver, and discovered the man was in possession of methamphetamine. During a search of the suspect, the deputy found a small plastic bindle containing methamphetamine and a narcotics pipe, according to Arriage.

The deputy continued his search of the driver’s vehicle and located a baseball bat, a Billy club, which the suspect said he possessed for self-defense, according to Arriaga.

The suspect also had an active, outstanding warrant for his arrest. He also required an interlock device in his vehicle, which he did not have, according to Arriaga.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Billy club, methamphetamine, driving without an interlock device, and possession of drug paraphernalia, on top of his warrant, Arriaga wrote in an email.

Deputies booked the man into the SCV Sheriff’s Station, and as of Thursday afternoon, the man remained in custody, and his bail was set at $125,000, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s arrest logs.