Man arrested on suspicion of street racing

An alleged instance of street racing — with speeds reaching as high as 90 mph on city streets — resulted in the arrest of one 20-year-old Valencia man.

According to law enforcement officials, the alleged street race was picked up during a crime suppression operation in Newhall on Thursday.

“During a crime suppression operation led by the crime prevention unit, a sergeant observed two vehicles engaging in a speed contest on Railroad Avenue,” according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “The sergeant observed a Dodge Charger to be driving approximately 90 mph, well over the 50-mph speed limit.”

The sergeant initiated a traffic stop on the Dodge Charger, leading to the arrest of the driver on suspicion of engaging in a speed contest, and his vehicle was impounded.

He was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and given a citation to later appear in court.