Man arrested on suspicion of street racing

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station on Golden Valley Road.
An alleged instance of street racing — with speeds reaching as high as 90 mph on city streets — resulted in the arrest of one 20-year-old Valencia man.  

According to law enforcement officials, the alleged street race was picked up during a crime suppression operation in Newhall on Thursday.  

“During a crime suppression operation led by the crime prevention unit, a sergeant observed two vehicles engaging in a speed contest on Railroad Avenue,” according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “The sergeant observed a Dodge Charger to be driving approximately 90 mph, well over the 50-mph speed limit.” 

The sergeant initiated a traffic stop on the Dodge Charger, leading to the arrest of the driver on suspicion of engaging in a speed contest, and his vehicle was impounded.  

He was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and given a citation to later appear in court.  

