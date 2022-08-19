Man threatens wife, daughter with gun

A 53-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday after brandishing a gun on his wife and daughter, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Arriaga wrote in an email that deputies initially were responding to a call on the 204000 block of Soledad Canyon Road where they learned that, during an argument, the man had allegedly retrieved a gun and pointed at the back of his wife’s neck.

According to Arriaga, the man’s 24-year-old daughter attempted to intervene by placing herself between her mother and her father. The victims then called law enforcement and the suspect fled. Deputies were initially unable to locate the suspect but found him back at his residence the next day.

The suspect was then detained, held at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, and later released on bond.