Multi-vehicle collision results in at least two people being transported

A multi-vehicle collision in Newhall on Monday sent at least two people to the hospital, according to officials on the scene.

The collision was first reported near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and 13th Street at approximately 12:09 p.m.

“Two ambulances were requested,” said Esteban Benitez, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

As a result of the collision, commuters were heavily delayed in the area while first responders worked to clear the scene.

The status of the patients who were taken to the hospital was unknown as of the publication of this story.