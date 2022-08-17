Newhall man arrested on suspicion of cutting man’s head with knife

A Newhall was man arrested after inflicting a laceration, with a knife, upon another man on July 23, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to an e-mail sent to The Signal from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, deputies responded to a call on the 23100 block of Lyons Avenue regarding an assault that had occurred. Upon arrival, deputies located the bleeding victim with a laceration at the top of his head.

Upon investigation, deputies learned that the victim and man had engaged in a verbal argument that escalated to a physical altercation, according to Arriaga. During the altercation the man hit the victim, with what was believed to be, a knife.

The man fled the scene on foot accompanied by a female. The incident remained outstanding at the time that the report was taken.

The victim was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for medical evaluation.

A followup investigation led to detectives being able to identify the suspect, according to Arriaga.

On Aug. 15 detectives contacted the man at his Newhall residence. He was then arrested and booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and remains in custody at the time of this publication.

The investigation remains ongoing.