Newhall, Sulphur Springs districts welcome students back

From the Newhall to Sulphur Springs districts, students were eager for the first day of school as many rushed onto their campuses, excited to find their homerooms and make new friends.

Both Pico Canyon Elementary and Sulphur Springs Community School had similar sights with students back on campus, though some parents were a little nervous.

“I’m a little nervous in the back of my mind with everything going on lately at schools,” Julio Aguilar said.

Rhonda York take a photo of her daughter Olivia York, 10, who is going into Fifth Grade, on the first day of school at Pico Canyon Elementary School of the Newhall School District on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Aguilar walked his first-grader Emily, 6, to Sulphur Springs Community School for her first day, but he said she normally takes the bus to and from school.

“They take care of them [the students] very well and they are organized,” he added.

Eric Guerro, principal at Sulphur Springs Community School, said they’ll make the school year as smooth as possible for everyone. The staff also hopes to make this year a memorable experience for their students.

“We want them [our students] to have an amazing time,” Guerro said. “We’re focusing a lot on our social-emotional well-being for students, so that way they feel safe and they love to come to school.”

Students and parents of Sulphur Springs Community School talk and catch up as they wait for the first day of school to begin. Jose Herrera/The Signal

Guerro said they had a welcome-back coffee with parents and a Parents Teachers Association meeting, too.

Principal Michele Krantz at Pico Canyon Elementary in the Newhall School District described the first day full of energy.

“Our students looked ready to return to the school year,” Krantz said. “We had a welcome back Huskies at both of our main entrances…and many took pictures celebrating the first day back, even I took a picture.”

Both principals shared their goal was to increase or reengage their respective communities through PTA events, or welcoming families back on campus.

School Principal Michele Krantz takes a photo with fifth grader Paige Good, 10, and her family after her father Bryan, a firefighter with Los Angeles County Fire Station 124, dropped her off at school in a firetruck on the first day of instruction at Pico Canyon Elementary School of the Newhall School District on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“We’re looking forward along with our PTA to bring back the many family activities that Pico has been known for in the past that had to be sidelined because of COVID-19,” Krantz said.

According to Guerro, parent engagement is part of an educational journey.

“Parents need to be informed about what’s going on in the classroom, how their child is doing and what they can do to help and support their child at school,” Guerro said. “It’s just about informing them so they know how to help their child, keep them engaged and keep the school fun.”

Both principals said they are ready for the school year to start and help their students learn.

Parents walk with their kids to meet with their new teachers on the first day of school at Pico Canyon Elementary School of the Newhall School District on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“For all of our students, we’re looking at strengthening foundational reading skills, not only at Pico Canyon, but the entire Newhall School District,” Krantz said. “So, that we can create strong readers. That’s going to carry them through all of their years in education.”

“We’re very excited for this year already,” Guerro said. “We’re here to celebrate our kids and show then that they’re amazing and to keep everything fun [and engaging].”