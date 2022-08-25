One vehicle overturned on Highway 14

By Michael Picarella & Rylee Holwager

Signal Staff Writers

One vehicle overturned as a result of a collision with a dirt embankment on Highway 14 on Thursday morning, according to Newhall California Highway Patrol officials.

“We have an active incident of a solo vehicle Sedan that collided with the dirt embankment and rolled several times,” wrote Josh Greengard, spokesman for Newhall CHP, to The Signal.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:55 a.m. on the Southbound side of Highway 14, North of Soledad Canyon.

According to Los Angeles County scanner traffic, no persons were trapped and paramedics are on the scene.

According to Giovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, no transports occurred.

Injuries are unknown at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.