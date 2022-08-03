Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Bouquet Canyon Road

A pedestrian was involved in a traffic collision on Bouquet Canyon Road on Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Esteban Benitez, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 12:21 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 12:26 p.m.

The vehicle was reported to be a white Mercedes, according to L.A. County fire dispatch radio traffic.

The pedestrian was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The specifics of the injuries sustained are not known at the time of this publication.