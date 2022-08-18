Quail Fire at 58 acres, 50% contained

The Quail Fire, which broke out early Wednesday evening in Castaic, has reached 58 acres, but is now 50% contained as of Thursday, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.

In addition to an 8-acre growth in the estimation of size since the last update on Wednesday, first responders reported that at least one firefighter was injured as a result of the blaze.

“There was one minor injury to a firefighter,” said Fire Department spokesman Ruben Munoz. “He was transported to the hospital.”

The status of the firefighter was not known as of the publication of this story.

The fire was reported near the northbound side of Interstate 5 and Lake Hughes Road at approximately 5:29 p.m., according to officials with the L.A. County Fire Department.

The fire was initially reported as being 3 to 4 acres in size and within 100 yards of the Castaic Animal Shelter, according to Supervisor Martin Rangel, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

Later Wednesday evening, officials at the Fire Department confirmed the blaze had been held to approximately 50 acres and forward progress had been stopped. That figure was later updated Thursday morning.

The fire was given the moniker of #QuailFire. No structures had been damaged or destroyed as of the publication of this story.