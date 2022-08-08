Through factoring, Marc-André Pépin, CEO of Invescap, has access to investment activities in robotic surgery. This industry has strong development potential and presents excellent investment prospects. Surgeons have used large incisions for centuries to perform surgery, understand the organ being treated, introduce the required surgical equipment, and complete the procedure.

These traumatic operations have protracted recovery durations and frequent complications following the surgery. Patient outcomes have significantly improved with the introduction of minimally invasive surgery (MIS), commonly referred to as keyhole surgery or laparoscopy. Read carefully to know more about the investment of Invescap in robotic surgery !

Benefits Of Robotic Surgery By Invescap

A smaller incision helps in healing and lessens the chance of infection. Numerous studies have demonstrated that MIS leads to quicker work returns, reduced postoperative discomfort, and enhanced immunological function. Because it is painless, computer-assisted surgery was created to expand the benefits of MIS and speed up patient recovery.

A robot system performs the procedure in computer-assisted surgery, a subset of MIS. Robotic surgery lowers stay in the hospital and saves around one-third of overall hospital expenses compared to traditional surgery.

Robotic General Surgery

The most well-known use of surgical robots is in general surgery (stomach, chest, intestine, gynecology, urology, etc.). A surgical robot gets operated on by a surgeon who moves the robot arm remotely from a console that may be outside the operating room.

On the monitor, the surgeon shows the larger 3D operative field. Instead of opening, minimally invasive surgery gets carried out through a small incision. The innovation of Robotic Surgery support is a successful step by Marc-André Pépin.

Robotic Tool Positioning In Surgery

To advance medical practices, Marc-André Pépin, CEO of Invescap, invests in robotic surgery. Image-guided surgery increasingly uses surgical robots to simplify and improve tool and instrument positioning. All procedures requiring high accuracy get aided by Invescap’s robotic surgery tool placement technology. These technologies improve operating room workflows by ensuring that surgical tools get introduced at the proper angle and depth.

In many instances, involuntary tremors prevent people from achieving the precision needed for surgery. Robotic positioning of surgical tools is being researched to enhance laser treatment, tumor excision, and biopsy outcomes. It is beneficial in orthopedic and neurosurgical procedures.

Endoscopic Navigation And Robotic Catheters

The heart and blood arteries get frequently operated on using medical equipment like catheters. Robotic catheter navigation devices have replaced the requirement for hand wire manipulation. These are the techniques in which Marc-André Pépin decided to invest. Also, the surgeon can remotely control the catheter to lessen the radiation.

Robotic catheter navigation devices at Invescap have been found to increase operation speed and efficiency, improve clinical results, and lessen the need for additional treatments. Robot navigation systems are far more affordable and cost-effective than most surgical and general surgery robots. Marc-André Pépin believes that this technology will be more useful as time passes, so Invescap continues to invest and raise money to support research and development in this area.

Robotic System For Operating Intraoperative Cameras

As in surgical and endoscopic operations, Marc-André Pépin’s robot system for intraoperative video operation offers a stable view of the operative area and may be operated by the surgeon himself with no impact on workflow. It’s crucial because these devices do away with the need for assistance and lower the cost of surgery.

Robotic surgery by Invescap produces smaller incisions than a conventional laparotomy, which lessens discomfort and scarring, cuts down on hospital stays, and speeds up healing. Additionally, it enables the surgeon to carry out intricate or delicate surgical procedures that would be highly challenging or even impossible without the aid of a robot.

Summing Up !

In a nutshell, we can say that robotic technology lowers the danger of infection and blood loss while enabling extremely accurate operations. Robotic surgery shortens hospital stays and cuts hospital expenses by around one-third. Marc-André Pépin decided to invest in Invescap in this area to advance medical treatments and create a brighter future for the company.