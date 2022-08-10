#SamFire breaks out in Gorman, over 200 firefighters respond

Signal File Photo.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A brushfire broke out in Gorman on Wednesday, resulting in a response from more than 200 firefighters. 

The fire, dubbed the #SamIC or #SamFire, was reported at approximately 4:07 p.m. and within 30 minutes had spread to roughly 15 acres.  

The fire was reported near Lancaster Road and Old Ridge Route Road, near Quail Lake, according to L.A. County Fire Department personnel.  

As of 4:35 p.m., no structures were threatened nor injuries reported.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta covers government, criminal justice, education and breaking news for The Signal. He joined in Nov. 2018 and previously worked as a supply chain engineer in Veterans Affairs hospitals. He is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge and a proud College of the Canyons Model United Nations alumnus. Have a story tip? Message him on Twitter (@lunettcaleb) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS