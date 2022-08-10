SamFire breaks out in Gorman, over 200 firefighters respond

A brushfire broke out in Gorman on Wednesday, resulting in a response from more than 200 firefighters.

The fire, dubbed the #SamIC or #SamFire, was reported at approximately 4:07 p.m. and within 30 minutes had spread to roughly 15 acres.

A brush fire has been reported along the 43800 block of Lancaster Rd., near highway 138 in Gorman. The fire is currently at 15 acres, with no structures threatened. The California Highway Patrol is currently on scene as well, assisting in shutting down highway 138. #SamFire — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) August 10, 2022

The fire was reported near Lancaster Road and Old Ridge Route Road, near Quail Lake, according to L.A. County Fire Department personnel.

As of 4:35 p.m., no structures were threatened nor injuries reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.