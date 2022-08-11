SCV Water extends application deadline for vacant board seat

SCV Water has extended the deadline to apply for an appointment to fill a vacancy on the board of directors.

The vacancy is for an elected director position in Division 3 — a district that includes much of the western and northwestern side of the Santa Clarita Valley — and will fill the remaining life of the term, which ends on January 2025.

The position is subject to public election in November 2024, at which time the seat becomes a two-year seat until the 2026 election, when it will return to a four-year seat.

Applications to fill the seat will now be accepted until 4 p.m. on Aug. 18 and candidates must have their primary residence within Division 3 and be a registered voter. Those who choose to mail the application should be sure to allow time for delivery by the deadline. Applications received after Aug. 18 will not be accepted.

They can be submitted in person or by mail to SCV Water at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, to the attention of the board secretary.

“The SCV Water board of directors will review applications and intends to interview finalists and select someone to fill the vacancy at an upcoming board meeting,” read a press release from SCV Water about the extension. “The individual selected will be sworn in shortly thereafter, followed by a ceremonial swearing in at the Sept. 20 regular board meeting.”

Applications can also be emailed to [email protected].