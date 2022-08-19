SCV Water to host Bridgeport community listening session

News release

SCV Water invites the community to a Bridgeport community listening session scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 31.

Attendees will learn more about a planned groundwater treatment facility and its benefits and impacts as well as provide input during the early design and planning phase.

The event is scheduled to be held at Bridgeport Elementary School, multipurpose room, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia.

SCV Water’s leadership team will answer questions from attendees, as well as share key information, including information on the project’s impacts and benefits and how SCV Water is restoring groundwater affected by PFAS.

“We are looking forward to this ambitious treatment project that will restore local water affected by PFAS substances,” said SCV Water’s Senior Engineer Orlando Moreno. “A local, reliable water supply for our customers is critical, especially during the drought.”

When constructed, the $16 million groundwater treatment plant, which will be located on Bridgeport Lane across the street from Bridgeport Park, will remove PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) using ion exchange treatment at existing wells S6, S7 and S8.

Ion exchange removes PFAS in groundwater and is a proven treatment option. These wells will produce up to 6,000 gallons per minute (9,678 acre-feet per year) of groundwater. That is the equivalent of water needed to serve more than 10,000 SCV Water households annually.

To register for the event, visit bit.ly/sWells. Attendees are requested to register by Friday, Aug. 26. Community members who cannot attend the in-person event can learn more about it by visiting yourscvwater.com/pfas/treatment-facilities/swells, emailing [email protected], or calling 661-705-7253 for more information.