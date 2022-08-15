Second recall effort of L.A. County district attorney fails

The second recall effort against L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón was reportedly found “insufficient,” meaning that not enough signatures on the recall petition were validated to necessitate a future ballot vote.

According to a statement released by the L.A. County Registrar of Voters on Monday, officials say the total number of verified signatures fell short of the required 566,857 signatures to get the special election on the ballot.

“Based on the examination and verification, which was conducted in compliance with the statutory and regulatory requirements of the California Government Code, Elections Code, and Code of Regulations, 520,050 signatures were found to be valid and 195,783 were found to be invalid,” read a statement from the Registrar’s Office. “To qualify the recall for the ballot, the petition required 566,857 valid signatures; therefore, the petition has failed to meet the sufficiency requirements and no further action shall be taken on the petition.”

Since the signatures were submitted on July 6, the staff at the L.A. County Registrar’s Office has been combing through the various signatures compiled in the recall petition, working to validate each one of the approximate 717,000 signatures based on a number of factors that include, but are not limited to: ensuring the signature is from a registered voter, that their signed address is the same as the one on their voter registration, and that the registered voter did not sign the petition more than once, among other criteria.

The Registrar’s Office had until Aug. 17 to determine whether the petition had enough signatures to cause a special election against Gascón.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.