Towsley Canyon hiker identified by coroner’s office

The man who was pronounced dead in Towsley Canyon on Monday has been identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

The hiker was identified, according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Coroner’s Office, as 59-year-old Stevenson Ranch resident Jeffrey Killingsworth.

The cause of death was not immediately available as of the publication of this story. His place of death was listed as a “hiking trail.”

The call regarding Killingsworth was received at approximately 10 a.m. near the intersection of Towsley Canyon Road and The Old Road.

“At approximately 10 a.m. a call for service was received indicating a male adult was found unconscious and not breathing at the top of a small loop on a trail on the 24300 block of The Old Road in Newhall,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, at the time of the incident.

Soon after the original call went out, SCV Sheriff’s deputies and L.A. County Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene.

“The male has been pronounced deceased,” said Arriaga.

Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for L.A. County Fire, confirmed that they had been dispatched to the scene but no transports were made to the hospital. No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.