Truck filled with cantaloupes catches fire in Castaic

A truck filled with cantaloupes caught fire in Castaic on Monday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and Newhall California Highway Patrol officials.

According to Esteban Benitez, spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene at 11 p.m.

The fire occurred on the 3100 block of The Old Road.

Firefighters from stations 143, 149 and 76 were able to extinguish the flames and the incident was closed at 11:17, according to Benitez.

No injuries were reported at the time of this publication.