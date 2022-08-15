Van catches fire, closes McBean off ramp

A van caught fire on Interstate 5 at McBean Parkway on Sunday, causing the offramp to be closed down, according to Officer Edgar Figueroa with the California Highway Patrol.

Figueroa said the driver was able to escape the van and did not sustain any injuries. The McBean Parkway off-ramp on the northbound side was closed and CHP officers were “still on a holding pattern.” No SIG alert has been issued at the time of this publication.

Miguel Orneles, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said the fire started at 4:08 p.m. and was knocked down a half-hour later.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available