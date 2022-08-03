Vin Scully, the voice of the Dodgers, dies

News Release

Vin Scully, 94, died Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced on social media, prompting baseball fans from across Los Angeles County and the community at large to pay their respects to the legendary broadcaster.

“He was the voice of the Dodgers, and so much more. He was their conscience, their poet laureate, capturing their beauty and chronicling their glory from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw,” the Dodgers wrote on Twitter at 8:15 p.m.

“Vin Scully was the heartbeat of the Dodgers – and in so many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles.”

Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten said the community lost an icon and “The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports.”

“He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers,” Kasten wrote in the same tweet. “And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever.”

“I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed.”