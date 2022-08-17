Launched in 2020, Avalanche began in 2018 as a project to find a workable alternative to existing consensus algorithms for blockchains operating on unreliable nodes. Development is now handled by Ava Labs, which has offices in Miami, Florida, and New York City.

Avalanche supports the Avalanche token (AVAX) and three types of blockchains:

The exchange chain is where coins and tokens are created and traded. C-Chain: The contract chain stores and executes smart contracts.

The contract chain stores and executes smart contracts. P-Chain: The platform chain is for staking and validating AVAX.

The Avalanche protocol is capable of supporting an unlimited variety of application-specific chains as subnets. This architecture can simplify the development of scalable apps and services for Web3. Avalanche claims its protocol provides the fastest smart contract execution network in the industry.

In March, Ava Labs launched a $290 million incentive program for developers of blockchain-related games, DeFi apps, NFTs, and institutional use cases.

Here are a few pointers on where and how to buy Avalanche (AVAX).

Where to buy Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche widely available at custodial crypto platforms, decentralized exchanges, and other sites. It is precisely this large number of potential buying sites that makes choosing a platform such a difficult part of figuring out how to buy Avalanche.

Most exchanges, including the decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, that have gained so much attention in the crypto community lately, specialize in serving the same small audience of experienced crypto experts – people who are comfortable selecting a wallet, securing hexadecimal cryptographic keys, and interacting with the blockchain directly.

It used to be that every crypto buyer necessarily became a blockchain expert. But these days, lots of people are interested in buying AVAX and other cryptocurrencies for the first time. The expert-only platforms don’t provide the kinds of security, assistance, and tools that might help those users succeed. The platforms are largely geared toward the needs of computer-science grads and blockchain experts. They’re great solutions for digital insiders.

But for most users, that’s not the best answer to the question of where to buy Avalanche. If you don’t speak JavaScript as your native language, you’d be better off creating an account at a custodial crypto platform like Kriptomat.

Custodial platforms are easy to use. They provide the current trading Avalanche price and a chance to make a purchase. If you are new to the blockchain world and you would like to buy AVAX coins, Kriptomat is a great choice.

You will quickly learn that creating an account is a bit more complicated than defining your user name and password. One way you know that you are working with a reputable crypto exchange is that it will require you to verify your identity by providing an electronic copy of your government-issued passport or other ID. These Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations are required by every business that complies with the anti-money laundering provisions of the EU’s GDPR.

Identity verification can take hours, days, or longer at some sites. At Kriptomat, the simple KYC procedures can be completed in minutes.

How to buy Avalanche (AVAX)?

Once you’ve created and verified your account, you’re ready to focus on the next steps in how to buy AVAX.

The fastest and easiest way to buy Avalanche (AVAX) is to use a Visa or Mastercard. Select Buy from the menu and follow the prompts – you can purchase AVAX in seconds and add it to your Kriptomat wallet.

If you prefer, you can transfer your investing fund to Kriptomat via bank transfer or with a cash-transfer service like Skrill or Neteller. Kriptomat accepts deposits in more than a dozen of the most widely used European fiat currencies. Once your deposit shows up in your account, you can follow the menus and make a purchase.

That’s all you need to know. You are now an expert at the fine art of how to buy AVAX.

The most important decision you make is choosing where to buy Avalanche. As you evaluate crypto platforms, be sure to take licensing and regulation, security certification, investment tools, ease of use, and customer support into account.

You don’t get any physical Avalanche coins when you buy AVAX online. The coins you purchase are transferred to your electronic address on the blockchain. Kriptomat handles all the details of public key encryption to ensure that your crypto is transferred promptly and remains secure.

