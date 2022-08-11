Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after driving through scene, hitting deputy vehicle

A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after she reportedly drove through a traffic collision scene, striking one of the responding deputy’s vehicles.

The 33-year-old woman was arrested after being investigated on Sunday, near the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Avenida Rotella, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies investigating a traffic collision blocked a lane of traffic in order to prevent traffic flow from driving through the scene in Newhall,” said Arriaga. “While proceeding through with investigation and ensuring all parties received assistance, a female driver decided she would squeeze through a patrol vehicle blocking the lane, and drive through the scene of the collision.”

The woman, while squeezing through, allegedly struck a law enforcement vehicle and was ordered to stop by deputies on the scene.

“As they contacted the female, deputies immediately detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her breath,” said Arriaga. ”Deputies conducted field sobriety tests on the woman and determined she was under the influence of alcohol, with a BAC of 0.23%.”

She was booked into the station and later released on citation to appear in court at a later date. No deputies were injured during the traffic collision.

“As a reminder, please always have a designated driver planned ahead,” said Arriaga. “Help keep our streets safe by avoiding drinking and driving.”