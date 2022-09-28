Amour pulls out of council race

Kody Amour, one of nine candidates running for three seats on the Santa Clarita City Council, has announced that he is withdrawing from the race.

Amour first made the announcement Tuesday on Facebook.

“As of today, I am dropping out of my candidacy for Santa Clarita City Council. Please do NOT vote for me. There are plenty of great candidates, and I look forward to seeing how our political landscape will change in this upcoming election season,” Amour wrote in his Facebook post. “There are many reasons why I am not currently fit for office and why I should never have run in the first place. I have truly learned a lot from this experience. My message has been loud and clear: We need to solve homelessness.

“Clearly, my focus on other issues has been very misguided, and I need time to reflect on my poor choices and positions,” he added in the post. “Only time can prove my consistency in advocating for rights of the oppressed. I believe everyone deserves a second chance, and I hope this community can one day give me a second chance when they are ready.

“My actions brought attention to the homeless crisis, and that’s all I really wanted,” he wrote. “I was wrong to escalate my frustrations into this much political leverage that entails so many other issues that I am too ignorant to address. Keep your eyes fixed on solving homelessness. I will continue to draw attention to this crisis, so long as my friends are suffering. The homeless need your help. The shelter desperately needs more funding. Defend the oppressed.”

Amour could not be immediately reached for additional comment Wednesday afternoon.

Incumbents Marsha McLean, Laurene Weste and Bill Miranda are seeking re-election in the November election. In addition to Amour, five other challengers are set to appear on the ballot: Denise Lite, David Barlavi, Douglas Fraser, Jeffrey Malick and Selina Thomas.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.