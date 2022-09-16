Barger praises Caltrans crews for ‘ingenious’ I-5 solution

Following the end of the nightly full closures of the Interstate 5 in Castaic due to construction needs and repairs, Supervisor Kathryn Barger praised the Caltrans construction crews for completing their work in a timely fashion.

The California Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that three northbound lanes on Interstate 5 were reopened that morning and Caltrans canceled closures for Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Repairs, however, are still ongoing due to damage sustained in the Route Fire.

“I’m extremely appreciative of Caltrans’ efforts to ease the traffic nightmare on the I-5 that was impacting both motorists and my constituents from the Castaic community,” Barger said in a prepared statement on Thursday. “Caltrans designed an ingenious solution — essentially converting the median into a third lane — and committed all the necessary resources to implement that solution as quickly as possible. I commend their team and leadership for having made it happen.”

I-5 is now open in Castaic with three northbound lanes after the Route Fire, said a statement released by Caltrans District 7, which oversees traffic and transportation in Los Angeles County.

“Kudos to Caltrans Design Division for working nonstop on plans and contractor Security Paving Co. for completing work ahead of schedule,” the Caltrans statement read.

The Interstate 5 repairs are predicted to be fully complete by March 2023, but Caltrans said it is committed to having four northbound lanes open by Thanksgiving, including the shoulder lane, Repairs to the retaining wall will continue, behind a temporary concrete barrier.

Northbound traffic is reduced to three lanes from 2.2 miles north of Lake Hughes Road to 3.3 miles north of Lake Hughes Road for emergency repairs.