Body found in Newhall prompts investigation

Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Newhall on Tuesday night.

The cause of death for the man, who was found at approximately 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of 12th Street and Arch Street, remains under investigation and his identification had not yet been released as of Wednesday.

According to Esteban Benitez, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, the investigation stems from a report of a medical emergency in a Newhall parking lot on the 22000 block of 12th Street.

“Last night at approximately 9:20 p.m, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a 30-year-old male not breathing call on the 22000 block of 12th Street in Newhall,” said Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on Wednesday. “The L.A. County Fire Department pronounced a male adult deceased at 9:29 p.m.”

The investigation into the man’s death, Jensen added, is now being handled by the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau detectives.

Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, confirmed that their office had been called to the scene Tuesday evening for a male decedent, but that the investigation is still pending.