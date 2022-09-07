Castaic man arrested on suspicion of terrorize causing fear

A 71-year-old Castaic man was arrested on suspicion of terrorizing causing fear on Sunday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station, in an email to The Signal, deputies had received a call for service regarding alleged criminal threats. Deputies learned upon arrival that a neighbor threatened another by saying he would, “slash his throat.”

Due to the extent of the threats, the disturbance met criminal elements, according to Jensen.

Deputies arrested the man on Sunday on suspicion of terrorizing causing fear.

“The suspect was booked into the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station and subsequently appeared in court,” wrote Jensen. The suspect’s bail was set at $50,000.