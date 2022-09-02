Chamber to host City Council candidate forum

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to host a Santa Clarita City Council candidates forum at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 at 3:30 p.m. The forum will be live streamed at no cost to chamber members.   

Candidates will participate in-person with limited audience capacity. Chamber members who register will receive the link to watch live while the recording of the forum will be posted on the SCV Chamber’s YouTube channel the following day.  

“Local elections can have the greatest impact on the business community. We look forward to having our community learn more about each of the candidates running for office and their vision for Santa Clarita,” said Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “The SCV Chamber thanks all those who seek to serve in a public capacity.” 

As per the SCV Chamber’s usual standards to have meaningful conversations on the issues among the most engaged candidates for City Council, the SCV Chamber used standard criteria to determine the top candidates including a minimum amount raised for candidate campaigns, submission of ballot statements, etc.  

As a result, the following five of the nine candidates for the council in November’s election were invited to participate in the forum: Denise Lite, Marsha McLean (incumbent), Bill Miranda (incumbent), Selina Thomas and Laurene Weste (incumbent). 

Registration is now open on the chamber’s website at www.SCVChamber.com. 

