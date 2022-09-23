Community listening session planned for SCV

The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative is holding a series of community listening sessions to strengthen strategies for addressing and preventing homelessness in Santa Clarita, according to officials.

The listening sessions will be conducted in each of the Service Planning Areas of the county, with the Santa Clarita Valley’s set to take place on Sept. 28 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Additional sessions will be held for people who have been homeless, and for representatives of cities and councils of government.

“We value your leadership on this issue and would like to hear from you,” said the county’s statement.

During these listening sessions, county officials will present their new framework to end homelessness in Los Angeles County and solicit feedback from stakeholders to ensure an accelerated implementation of this framework is “responsive to the unique needs and priorities of communities countywide.”

“We’d like to hear from as many voices as possible; therefore, we ask that you participate in one SPA listening session that best meets your interests,” the statement said. “All meetings will take place virtually on Zoom.”

To register to attend the event, visit bit.ly/3LCE6iO.