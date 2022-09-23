Community listening session planned for SCV

A homeless person sits with a shopping cart full of belongings near the northbound entrance to the Highway 14 Freeway from Via Pricessa in Canyon Country. 011322. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative is holding a series of community listening sessions to strengthen strategies for addressing and preventing homelessness in Santa Clarita, according to officials.   

The listening sessions will be conducted in each of the Service Planning Areas of the county, with the Santa Clarita Valley’s set to take place on Sept. 28 from 3 to 4 p.m.  

Additional sessions will be held for people who have been homeless, and for representatives of cities and councils of government.  

“We value your leadership on this issue and would like to hear from you,” said the county’s statement.    

During these listening sessions, county officials will present their new framework to end homelessness in Los Angeles County and solicit feedback from stakeholders to ensure an accelerated implementation of this framework is “responsive to the unique needs and priorities of communities countywide.”  

“We’d like to hear from as many voices as possible; therefore, we ask that you participate in one SPA listening session that best meets your interests,” the statement said. “All meetings will take place virtually on Zoom.” 

To register to attend the event, visit bit.ly/3LCE6iO.  

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta covers government, criminal justice, education and breaking news for The Signal. He joined in Nov. 2018 and previously worked as a supply chain engineer in Veterans Affairs hospitals. He is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge and a proud College of the Canyons Model United Nations alumnus. Have a story tip? Message him on Twitter (@lunettcaleb) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS