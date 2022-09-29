Deputies: Lancaster man arrested for possession of drugs and weapons

A Lancaster man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and carrying a loaded handgun that was not registered, according to law enforcement officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call for service on the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country at approximately 3 a.m., according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, carrying a loaded handgun that was not registered, misuse of vehicle registration and possession of drug paraphernalia, Arriaga added.

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and later released on bond. He is expected to appear in court at a later date, Arriaga wrote in an email.