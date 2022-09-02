Deputies seeking stolen credit card suspect

A suspect used a stolen credit card to make $667.45 worth of purchases in the Santa Clarita area on May 29, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials, who are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The suspect made purchases at Turner Outdoorsman, Best Buy, Macy’s, Arco and Panda Express.

The SCV sheriff’s detectives have been unable to identify the suspect and are reaching out to the community for assistance.

If you have any information to provide on the suspect, photographed above, contact Deputy Rubalcava at 661-287-5608 or [email protected]. The sheriff’s station is located at 26201 Golden Valley Road.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.