Deputies set up containment for two people suspected of stealing vehicle

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies set up a containment in the Newhall area for a woman and man who fled on foot and are suspected of driving a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, according to law enforcement officials.

According to Watch Sgt. Bill Edson of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies conducted a traffic stop for suspected stolen vehicle at approximately 2:30 p.m. on the corner of Lyons Avenue and Arcadia Street in Newhall.

Initial reports indicate the woman was driving the vehicle when deputies conducted the traffic stop. The woman and man then fled on foot, according to Edson.

Deputies set up a containment in the area and they were able to detain the man. However, the woman evaded the scene, according to Edson.

Edson was unable to disclose the model of the vehicle as the investigation is ongoing. The woman remained outstanding as of Tuesday afternoon.