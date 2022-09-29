Detectives seek public’s help in identifying alleged shoplifting suspects

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help in identifying five individuals alleged to have shoplifted from a Valencia business last month.

According to a bulletin distributed on Wednesday, the five individuals were said to have stolen from an unnamed business on the 26400 block of McBean Parkway at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 13.

“The individuals pictured stole items from a retail store in Valencia,” reads the bulletin from the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance and are asking anyone with information or could identify the people in the above photographs, to contact Detective Suarez-Villamil at 661-287-5665.”

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.